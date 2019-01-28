Print This

Wright State U Strike Resumes Today

Colleen Flaherty
January 28, 2019
The Wright State University faculty strike will continue today, as Ohio’s State Employee Relations Board declared the collective action authorized Sunday during an emergency hearing on the university’s unfair labor practice charge against the union. “While [the board] did not rule this strike unauthorized as we had asked, the union’s actions to prevent the university from operating are having a significant toll,” President Cheryl B. Schrader said in a statement, adding that Wright State still planned to meet with the union later that evening to negotiate. The strike over what Wright State’s American Association of University Professors’-affiliated faculty union calls an “imposed contract” began last Tuesday.

