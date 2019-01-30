Print This

Title

Faculty Pay Gaps Over a Lifetime

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 30, 2019
Comments
 
 

Gender equity initiatives have cut the salary gap between male and female faculty members at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine to 1.9 percent from 2.6 percent in 2005, but the residual difference still means significantly less wealth for women over a lifetime, according to a new study in JAMA Network Open. Read it here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Speak Softly… or at Least Speak English
The Effortless Perfection Myth
A Few Lessons About Public-Private Partnerships

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An OPM debate between 11 colleagues, in 32 tweets
Campus-Based Podcasts
Applications & Professional Development
Knuckleballs
Should Traditional Faculty Pivot to Academic Careers in Campus Learning Organizations?
Going Beyond Email for Alumni Engagement

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

New research says relatively simple interventions are effective in addressing faculty workload imbal

Institutions experiment with shorter online courses as audience diversifies

New study says graduate students' mental health is a "crisis"

Professor Apologizes for Comments on ‘Test Anxiety’

Author talks fraternity hazing and stamping it out in upcoming book

Academe should not police international students' speech (opinion)

The high price of online learning at Colorado's rural community colleges

Shutdown deal doesn't mean end of uncertainty for research universities

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Back to Top