Professor Apologizes for Comments on ‘Test Anxiety’

Colleen Flaherty
January 30, 2019
Jeffrey McCutcheon, associate professor of chemical engineering at the University of Connecticut, apologized for publicly questioning whether he should have to accommodate students’ exam-related anxiety, the Associated Press reported. McCutcheon, who has since deleted his Twitter profile, tweeted Sunday that he believed “test anxiety” was really a lack of preparation, not a disability requiring extra time or other accommodations for exams. He later tweeted that his original comment was “ill advised and pretty dumb, especially after learning more about what classifies as disability.” UConn’s engineering department emailed students this week to say it is committed to educational access for all. A university spokesperson said UConn is reviewing the matter.

