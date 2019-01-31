Print This

Title

Iowa Student, Found During Polar Vortex, Dies

By

Scott Jaschik
January 31, 2019
Comments
 
 

Among the deaths being blamed on the record cold created by the polar vortex is that of a University of Iowa student, found outside early Wednesday morning, The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported. The air temperature at the time was -22 and the wind chill was -51. Officials said that foul play was not suspected. The student's father said he had been told that there was no alcohol in his son's system.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Crisis-Industrial Complex
Speak Softly… or at Least Speak English
The Effortless Perfection Myth

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why is High School Four Years?
Guest Post: You Know More Than You Think About Teaching Writing
When Should We #SayHerName?
Does 'The End of Advertising' Matter to Higher Ed?
The Sociology of Today's Classrooms
An OPM debate between 11 colleagues, in 32 tweets

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Homeland Security creates fake university to lure undocumented immigrants seeking to stay in U.S.

Higher ed groups call for major changes to DeVos Title IX rule

College endowments returned 8.2 percent in 2018; annual survey adds some insight into how funds are

Author discusses his new book about landing grants in the humanities and social sciences

New effort in Britain tries to remove bias from faculty recruiting

Why is High School Four Years? | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Iowa Student, Found During Polar Vortex, Dies

Chicago mayoral candidate pitches plan to merge K-12 and community colleges

Guest Post: You Know More Than You Think About Teaching Writing | Just Visiting

Back to Top