Maryland President Will Stay on Until June 2020

By

Scott Jaschik
January 31, 2019
Wallace Loh, who had announced plans to leave the presidency of the University of Maryland at College Park at the end of this academic year, will stay on until June 2020, The Washington Post reported. Many faculty members have urged Loh to stay on, seeing him as making the right decision to fire a football coach as the university confronted a major scandal in the program, part of which related to the death of a student.

