U of Michigan Music Professor Arrested for Assault

Opera singer David Daniels, a professor of music at the University of Michigan, was arrested this week and faces extradition to Texas over a second-degree sexual assault charge. Daniels and his husband, Scott Walters, who also was arrested, are accused of drugging and raping a singer in Houston in 2010. Their accuser, Samuel Schultz, was a graduate student in Texas at the time. Daniels’s and Walters’s attorney, Matt Hennessy, told Mlive.com that his clients participated in “adult, consensual sex,” not a crime. Daniels, who is on paid leave from Michigan, also faces a federal lawsuit brought by a former Michigan graduate student. The plaintiff, Andrew Lipian, says that Daniels undressed and groped him in 2017 after tricking him into taking sleeping medication. Daniels has called that claim “fake and malicious.” The university declined immediate comment on the arrest.