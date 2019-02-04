Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Community Resilience

By

Doug Lederman
February 4, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, John van de Lindt, professor of infrastructure at Colorado State University, looks to resilience science to find out if some communities are more resilient after disasters. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Responding to Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking
Approaching ‘Entropy’
The Crisis-Industrial Complex

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'Inclusive Access' and the Comcast Problem
When a Body Meets a Body
Who Are You As a Writer?
Academic Rigor and the Covington Catholic Story
The Instructional Designer and the OPM Conversation
Should a President Teach?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

York College of Pennsylvania illustrates the issues when colleges change photographs to project dive

U Georgia grad student says he's under investigation for his comments about race now that donors are

Presidents of variety of faith-based colleges gather to defend their missions

Hampshire College won't admit additional students

Colleges experiment with experiential transcripts

Professor is suspended for using the N-word in class in discussion of language from James Baldwin es

Second Death of Student in Cold of Polar Vortex

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Wisconsin Republican Objects to Professor's Description of Trump Presidency as 'Polarized'

Back to Top