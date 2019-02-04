Print This

Title

Miami Dade's Padrón Announces Retirement

By

Scott Jaschik
February 4, 2019
Comments
 
 

Eduardo Padrón (right) announced Friday that he will step down in August as president of Miami Dade College, a position he has held for 24 years. He has overseen growth at the college, which remains a leading associate degree producer but also offers bachelor's programs, a shift Padrón led. He has also been a national spokesman for community colleges and other institutions that serve students who are disadvantaged.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Responding to Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking
Approaching ‘Entropy’
The Crisis-Industrial Complex

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'Inclusive Access' and the Comcast Problem
When a Body Meets a Body
Who Are You As a Writer?
Academic Rigor and the Covington Catholic Story
The Instructional Designer and the OPM Conversation
Should a President Teach?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

York College of Pennsylvania illustrates the issues when colleges change photographs to project dive

U Georgia grad student says he's under investigation for his comments about race now that donors are

Hampshire College won't admit additional students

Colleges experiment with experiential transcripts

Professor is suspended for using the N-word in class in discussion of language from James Baldwin es

High Point U Donates $1 Million to Bennett College

Trump Wouldn't Want Son to Play Football

Presidents of variety of faith-based colleges gather to defend their missions

Hampton alumni protest installation of statue of George H. W. Bush

Back to Top