Second Death of Student in Cold of Polar Vortex

By

Scott Jaschik
February 4, 2019
The University of Vermont has announced that a freshman died Saturday, possibly related to the extreme cold experienced in the area. The Burlington Free Press reported that the student was found dead in the snow, off campus. Last week, a student at the University of Iowa was found dead outside on campus.

