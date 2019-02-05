Print This

Academic Minute: What Is the Polar Vortex?

Doug Lederman
February 5, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Andrea Lang, assistant professor of atmospheric and environmental sciences at the University at Albany, explores what the polar vortex is and why it keeps making us bundle up during the winter months. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

