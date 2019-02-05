Academic Minute
What Is The Polar Vortex?

It’s time again for the polar vortex to invade the U.S. and the news. In today's Academic Minute, the University at Albany's Andrea Lang explores what the polar vortex is and why it keeps making us bundle up during the winter months. Lang is an assistant professor of atmospheric and environmental sciences at Albany, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Ph.D. students and postdocs should view their careers like chapters in a book (opinion)

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

York College of Pennsylvania illustrates the issues when colleges change photographs to project dive

Professor is suspended for using the N-word in class in discussion of language from James Baldwin es

U Georgia grad student says he's under investigation for his comments about race now that donors are

Hampshire College won't admit additional students

Philosophers will launch interdisciplinary journal that allows authors to publish under pseudonyms,

Essay on making student learning the focus of higher education

Jake New | Inside Higher Ed

Back to Top