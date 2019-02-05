Title
Illinois Chicago Pays Nearly $700K to Former Student Who Sued
The University of Illinois at Chicago settled for $694,000 with a former nursing student who sued it for publicly confirming that it was investigating plagiarism allegations against her, in violation of student privacy laws, The Chicago Sun Times reported. Angela Henderson, former provost at Chicago State University, earned her Ph.D. in nursing in 2013 from Illinois Chicago and sued in 2014 after the university cleared her of plagiarizing her dissertation. She claimed that the charges were politically motivated, brought by a faculty adversary who has since retired. (Note: This article has been corrected from an earlier version to clarify that Illinois Chicago, not Chicago State, had settled the case.)
Experts told the Chicago Tribune at the time that Henderson’s dissertation appeared to have been plagiarized. Illinois Chicago denies wrongdoing, according to the Sun Times. Henderson said, "Unfortunately, when you are an African American woman moving up the ladder in higher education, campus politics and negative attacks often come with the territory."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Weighing in on Duke case, experts discuss discrimination against international students and pressure
Colleges grapple with racism after Northam controversy
College in hot water over inclusive-access programs and student choice
Alexander lays out vision for new higher ed law
American Library Association criticized for response to racism complaint
York College of Pennsylvania illustrates the issues when colleges change photographs to project dive
U Georgia grad student says he's under investigation for his comments about race now that donors are
The Case Against Learning Innovation | Technology and Learning
Educating Versus Training and Credentialing | Higher Ed Gamma
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!