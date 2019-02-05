Print This

Illinois Chicago Pays Nearly $700K to Former Student Who Sued

By

Colleen Flaherty
February 5, 2019
The University of Illinois at Chicago settled for $694,000 with a former nursing student who sued it for publicly confirming that it was investigating plagiarism allegations against her, in violation of student privacy laws, The Chicago Sun Times reported. Angela Henderson, former provost at Chicago State University, earned her Ph.D. in nursing in 2013 from Illinois Chicago and sued in 2014 after the university cleared her of plagiarizing her dissertation. She claimed that the charges were politically motivated, brought by a faculty adversary who has since retired. (Note: This article has been corrected from an earlier version to clarify that Illinois Chicago, not Chicago State, had settled the case.)

Experts told the Chicago Tribune at the time that Henderson’s dissertation appeared to have been plagiarized. Illinois Chicago denies wrongdoing, according to the Sun Times. Henderson said, "Unfortunately, when you are an African American woman moving up the ladder in higher education, campus politics and negative attacks often come with the territory."

