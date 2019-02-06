Laureate Education Won't Sell Walden University

After weighing a sale of Walden University, Laureate Education has decided not to sell the online institution, the for-profit higher education company announced Tuesday.

"After a thorough review, we have determined it is in the best interest of Walden’s students, the university itself and other key stakeholders, including our shareholders, for Laureate to retain Walden," said Eilif Serck-Hanssen, Laureate's chief executive officer. "We believe that at this time Laureate is best positioned to support Walden in its strategy to maintain its leadership position in the working professional segment in the U.S."

The announcement came as Laureate finalized the sale of its University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences division to Altas Partners for $400 million.