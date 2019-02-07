Print This

Title

2U Announces Partnership and Stake in Keypath

By

Lindsay McKenzie
February 7, 2019
Comments
 
 

Online program management companies 2U and Keypath Education have announced they will work together to help colleges launch and run online degrees.

2U has agreed to acquire a minority stake in the parent company that owns Keypath Education -- an OPM that specializes in working with small colleges and has offices in the U.S., Canada, Australia and England. Keypath Education currently works with 23 university partners.

The partnership will allow 2U to “expand the scope of its services” by working with smaller or lower-tuition degree programs than it typically supports, a 2U press release said. The company is known for working with selective institutions such as the Harvard Business School.

2U also announced this week that it will be offering its students complimentary access to LinkedIn Premium Career, which will help students to network and find jobs. The company will use insights from LinkedIn Premium Career to track students’ career progression and to improve employment outcomes for 2U’s university partners.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are Universities Political?
Confronting the Columbus Murals
A President’s Renewed Respect for Tenure

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

WTF Is Going on at Wright State?
Limbo
It’s Time to Carefully Monitor Your Institution’s Facebook Results
Why Reading ‘Never Split the Difference’ Is Helpful for Negotiating Academic Life
Higher Education Needs to Innovate. But How?
“I Wasn’t Trained for This.”

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

As art schools show signs of stress, what can liberal arts colleges learn?

Tenure is again at risk in Iowa, which saw a major threat to academic freedom over margarine during

WTF Is Going on at Wright State? | Just Visiting

Cambridge economist uses unusual approach to oppose Brexit

Council of Graduate Schools survey finds 1 percent drop in new international enrollments

At Williams, a New Way to Help Low-Income Students

Mixed Results on Note-Taking by Hand or Laptop

Faculty Revolt at American University in Cairo

Academics should make the trade-offs in faculty work more explicit (opinion)

Back to Top