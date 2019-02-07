Print This

Academic Minute: Chronic Skin Wounds

Doug Lederman
February 7, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Kyle Quinn, assistant professor in the department of biomedical engineering at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, discusses how wavelengths of light could help heal chronic wounds. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

