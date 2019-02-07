Print This

Michigan Sets Record for Public University Campaign

By

Scott Jaschik
February 7, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Michigan has announced the final results of its seven-plus-year fund-raising campaign, which brought in $5.28 billion. While there were numerous large gifts, 94 percent of gifts were under $5,000. Michigan says that the campaign is the first by a public university to exceed $5 billion. Two other institutions have $5 billion campaigns going on: the University of Washington and the University of California, San Francisco.

Track colleges' fund-raising campaigns here.

