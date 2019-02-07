Print This

At Williams, a New Way to Help Low-Income Students

Scott Jaschik
February 7, 2019
Many colleges, even those with exceptionally generous aid programs for low-income students, require aid recipients to contribute some summer earnings toward their bills at college. These requirements have been criticized for effectively making it impossible for such students to do things that their wealthier classmates can -- things like travel, or work at an internship that is unpaid or minimally paid. Williams College has announced that it will eliminate the summer contribution requirement for all students on aid for one summer, of a student's choosing, during an undergraduate education. "We hope this will help students expand their studies and explore career options," said a message to the campus by Maud S. Mandel, the president.

