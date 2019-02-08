Print This

Academic Minute: Simulating Oil Spills in the Lab

By

Doug Lederman
February 8, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Piero Gardinali, professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Florida International University, describes how the Deepwater Horizon spill was simulated and what was learned. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

