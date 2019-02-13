Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Music, Social Justice and Leadership

By

Doug Lederman
February 13, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Arcadia University Week, Bruce Campbell Jr., associate professor in the school of education, examines how a soundtrack can help you progress toward leadership. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Public Engagement and the Future of the University
Teaching Critical Theory Today
Opening a Dangerous Floodgate

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Digging our Heels In: Gender in the Classroom
Insulation
Debating the definition of learning innovation (opinion)
Does Elite Higher Education Function Like White Privilege?
Online Learning: Rapid Change, Facebook, Amazon, and Prestige
Higher Education Under the Microscope

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Survey asks community college students to detail their challenges

What lessons can be learned from the Wright State faculty strike?

Yale University sued over fraternity culture, and plaintiffs demand coeducation

A budget-conscious online pathway to American college for international students

Professors should teach critical theory with a healthy dose of self-awareness (opinion)

Education Department Backtracks on Accreditation

Creighton expands medical school presence in Arizona

Shorter online courses offer flexible alternatives for students but pose challenges for instructors

Online class sizes: one size doesn't fit all

Back to Top