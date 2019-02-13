Print This

More Time to Comment on Title IX Rule

Andrew Kreighbaum
February 13, 2019
The Education Department said Tuesday it would reopen the public comment period for a proposed Title IX sexual misconduct rule.

It's taking that step because of technical issues on the regulations.gov site that may have prevented some from submitting comments on the day of the deadline, Jan. 30.

This is the second time the department has extended the public comment process for the rule because of technical issues.

