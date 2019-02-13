Print This

Title

Police Unable to Solve Burglaries Targeting China Scholar

By

Elizabeth Redden
February 13, 2019
Comments
 
 

Police in New Zealand said that they have been unable to solve a case involving a series of burglaries targeting a professor who has written critically of China’s foreign influence activities, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The University of Canterbury professor, Anne-Marie Brady, has said she believes the burglaries of her home and office are related to her work on China. In a burglary of her home last Feb. 14, laptops and phones were taken but other valuables, including cash and jewelry, were reportedly ignored. Her office was broken into the following day.

In November Brady reported that her car had been tampered with, a claim that police incorporated into their investigation.

New Zealand police said in a statement that after a nearly yearlong investigation, the "burglaries and other matters reported remain unresolved at this time. The investigation is now at a point where there are no further lines of inquiry to pursue unless new information becomes available."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Public Engagement and the Future of the University
Teaching Critical Theory Today
Opening a Dangerous Floodgate

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Digging our Heels In: Gender in the Classroom
Insulation
Debating the definition of learning innovation (opinion)
Does Elite Higher Education Function Like White Privilege?
Online Learning: Rapid Change, Facebook, Amazon, and Prestige
Higher Education Under the Microscope

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

What lessons can be learned from the Wright State faculty strike?

Survey asks community college students to detail their challenges

Yale University sued over fraternity culture, and plaintiffs demand coeducation

A budget-conscious online pathway to American college for international students

Professors should teach critical theory with a healthy dose of self-awareness (opinion)

Education Department Backtracks on Accreditation

Shorter online courses offer flexible alternatives for students but pose challenges for instructors

Does Elite Higher Education Function Like White Privilege? | Conversations on Diversity

Creighton expands medical school presence in Arizona

Back to Top