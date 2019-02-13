Police Unable to Solve Burglaries Targeting China Scholar

Police in New Zealand said that they have been unable to solve a case involving a series of burglaries targeting a professor who has written critically of China’s foreign influence activities, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The University of Canterbury professor, Anne-Marie Brady, has said she believes the burglaries of her home and office are related to her work on China. In a burglary of her home last Feb. 14, laptops and phones were taken but other valuables, including cash and jewelry, were reportedly ignored. Her office was broken into the following day.

In November Brady reported that her car had been tampered with, a claim that police incorporated into their investigation.

New Zealand police said in a statement that after a nearly yearlong investigation, the "burglaries and other matters reported remain unresolved at this time. The investigation is now at a point where there are no further lines of inquiry to pursue unless new information becomes available."