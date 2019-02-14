Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Mental Mapping in Divided Societies

By

Doug Lederman
February 14, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Arcadia University Week, Warren Haffar, professor of historical and political studies there, studies shared spaces in the divided capital of Cyprus to show that removing physical barriers doesn’t necessarily alleviate social ones. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Stop Planning!
Public Engagement and the Future of the University
Teaching Critical Theory Today

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Florida, Man...
Leveraging the Love to Fill the Class
Elite High Schools and Online Education
University Deploys Chatbot Technology to Enhance Student Experience
I Got a Job
Digging our Heels In: Gender in the Classroom

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Franklin & Marshall College looks to close 6 percent budget gap

'Oregonian' reports on cases of Saudi students accused of crimes fleeing U.S. justice

Speaker at Cornell alumni event offends audience, and college quickly responds

Carl Wieman makes an evidence-based plea for better science instruction in new book

Colleges need to rethink strategic planning (opinion)

Democratic contenders' higher ed positions go well beyond free college

New presidents or provosts: Citadel Elizabethtown Fordham Gonzaga MCCS Mines Oconee Saint Mary's Sno

Woman Wanders Campus Seeking Date for Her Son

A College Investigates President's Critics

Back to Top