Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Life Hacking

By

Doug Lederman
April 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Joseph Reagle, associate professor of communication studies at Northeastern University, describes another type of hacking used to make life easier. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Subtle Erosion of Academic Freedom
It's ‘Never Enough’
Who Owns the Bachelor's Degree?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Monday at AACC
Pictures of Academic Laptop Lids
Race, Gender and Geography
How Does It Feel? Getting Your Brand Beyond Facts and Figures
Dispatches From the AACC
A Book Addict's Defense of the Smartphone

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Herb Childress discusses his new book, 'The Adjunct Underclass'

Federal granting agencies and lawmakers step up scrutiny of foreign research collaborations

Report recommends Congress cap borrowing by parents of college students

Study finds women dropping out of premed science courses at higher rates than men

Archaeology group faces backlash over how it handled known harasser's attendance at meeting

Study argues that law schools limit black enrollment through the LSAT

Ohio colleges learn personal messages and information boost summer enrollments

Race, Gender and Geography | Conversations on Diversity

Monday at AACC | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top