Print This

Title

Scholars Win Pulitzer Prizes

By

Scott Jaschik
April 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

Scholars were among the winners of Pulitzer Prizes for letters announced Monday. The categories won by scholars are:

  • Biography, awarded to Jeffrey C. Stewart, a professor of black studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, for The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke (Oxford University Press).
  • History, awarded to David W. Blight, the Class of 1954 Professor of American History and director of the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance and Abolition at Yale University, for Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom (Simon & Schuster).
  • Poetry, awarded to Forrest Gander, the A. K. Seaver Professor of Literary Arts and Comparative Literature at Brown University, for Be With (New Directions)

In addition, three reporters for the Los Angeles Times -- Matt Hamilton, Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle -- won the prize for investigative reporting "for consequential reporting on a University of Southern California gynecologist accused of violating hundreds of young women for more than a quarter century."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Subtle Erosion of Academic Freedom
It's ‘Never Enough’
Who Owns the Bachelor's Degree?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Monday at AACC
Pictures of Academic Laptop Lids
How Does It Feel? Getting Your Brand Beyond Facts and Figures
Race, Gender and Geography
Dispatches From the AACC
A Book Addict's Defense of the Smartphone

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Herb Childress discusses his new book, 'The Adjunct Underclass'

Federal granting agencies and lawmakers step up scrutiny of foreign research collaborations

Study finds women dropping out of premed science courses at higher rates than men

Report recommends Congress cap borrowing by parents of college students

Archaeology group faces backlash over how it handled known harasser's attendance at meeting

Three subtle forces weakening academic freedom (opinion)

Study argues that law schools limit black enrollment through the LSAT

Ohio colleges learn personal messages and information boost summer enrollments

Advice for avoiding polarizing incidents in the classroom (opinion)

Back to Top