Academic Minute: Relational Flexibility

Doug Lederman
April 17, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Annmarie Cano, professor in the department of psychology at Wayne State University, discusses one way to be prepared for difficult situations. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

