Virginia Governor Withdraws as VMI Commencement Speaker

By

Scott Jaschik
April 17, 2019
Virginia governor Ralph Northam, who has faced weeks of criticism over his admission that in the past he wore blackface, has withdrawn as the commencement speaker this year at the Virginia Military Institute, his alma mater. A spokeswoman for the governor told reporters that he made the decision “out of concern he would pull focus from the achievements of graduates and their families.” He also does not plan to participate in other commencements this year.

