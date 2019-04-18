Print This

Protest Over White Nationalist Grad Student

Scott Jaschik
April 18, 2019
Students at the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Wednesday held a protest over the revelation in leaked documents that a graduate students is a member of Identity Europa, a white nationalist group, AL.com reported. Identity Europa has been visible on many campuses, with racially charged posters going up in the middle of the night. But in most of those cases, authorities have determined that the group's members did not actually have ties on campus. Students in the protest said that the university was too focused on protecting the rights of the grad student, and not enough of those who feel threatened by his presence on campus. University officials said that they would take action against any conduct that violates university rules or the law, but that they were limited legally in what they could do about a student's membership in a group, however offensive.

 

