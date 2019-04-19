Print This

Anxiety Up Among Students, Study Finds

By

Scott Jaschik
April 19, 2019
Reports of anxiety disorder among 18- to 26-year-old students have doubled since 2008, according to a new study by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley. The percentage with anxiety disorders doubled from 10 to 20 percent during that period, the study found.

Studies by the Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors have also found increases in the share of students reporting anxiety.

