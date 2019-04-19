NCAA Punishes Cal Poly for Improper Benefits

California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo improperly gave athletes more funds for books than they had actually spent, which the National Collegiate Athletic Association on Thursday deemed to be a major violation of its rules. NCAA rules permit its members to give players stipends to cover the costs of curricular materials. But the NCAA's Division I Committee on Infractions found that Cal Poly had given 265 athletes in 18 sports over more than three years an $800 stipend even if they spent far less.

That led the panel to conclude that the university had failed to monitor its book scholarship program, a major violation of the association's rules. Cal Poly officials disagreed on the severity of the violation. The panel fined the university $5,000 and said it would have to vacate all records from games in which ineligible athletes competed.