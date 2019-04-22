Faculty Vote No Confidence in Maricopa's Chancellor

Faculty groups at nine of the 10 colleges in the Maricopa County Community College District last week voted no confidence in the leadership of Maria Harper-Marinick, the large two-year college system's chancellor, according to a report in The Arizona Republic.

The votes were taken of members of the campus faculty senates, not the entire faculty ranks. The resolution passed last week accused Harper-Marinick of being complicit in attempts to undermine shared governance. The vote follows a dispute last year between faculty members and the district's governing board over the process used to negotiate faculty pay and benefits, the newspaper reported.

Harper-Marinick was appointed chancellor in May 2016.