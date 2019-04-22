Print This

New Coach Compares Work Effort to That of Professors

By

Scott Jaschik
April 22, 2019
Mike Anderson was named Friday as the new head men's basketball coach at St. John's University in New York after a search in which other candidates were identified and debated. The search was termed "bizarre." At his debut press conference, Anderson made a comment (shortly after 24:55 of this video) about his work ethic, compared to that of professors: “There’s a lot of professors on this campus with a lot of degrees, probably more degrees than a thermometer got, but one thing they cannot do. They cannot outwork me.”

