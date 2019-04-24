Another Small New England College on the Brink

Hellenic College Holy Cross, a small Greek Orthodox institution outside Boston, is the latest small New England private college to be facing an uncertain future.

The Boston Globe reported that state officials have said they have serious concerns about whether the college is in compliance with regulations about financial viability. The state indicated that it has the right to suspend or revoke the college's right to award degrees.

The college did not respond to the Globe's request for comment.

On its website, the college on Tuesday announced the resignation of its president.