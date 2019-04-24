Print This

Title

Another Small New England College on the Brink

By

Scott Jaschik
April 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

Hellenic College Holy Cross, a small Greek Orthodox institution outside Boston, is the latest small New England private college to be facing an uncertain future.

The Boston Globe reported that state officials have said they have serious concerns about whether the college is in compliance with regulations about financial viability. The state indicated that it has the right to suspend or revoke the college's right to award degrees.

The college did not respond to the Globe's request for comment.

On its website, the college on Tuesday announced the resignation of its president.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Questions the Admissions Scandals
Raise for Boards
A Wake-Up Call to Help Student Loan Borrowers
‘Religion in the University’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why We Disagree on OPMs
It Was Twenty Years Ago Today…
Engaging with Your Professional Organization
Thoughts on Warren’s Proposed Jubilee
3 Things That Can Go Wrong When Hosting a Campus Meeting
Understanding Social Facts

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

University of South Carolina criticized for presidential finalists who are all male

Elsevier agrees to first read-and-publish deal

Study: Federal loans don't drive up medical and business school tuition

MIT and 8 other universities partner on shared digital credential infrastructure

Chapman University removes posters of 'The Birth of a Nation'

Another Small New England College on the Brink

Instructional teams challenge tradition by dividing teaching roles

Saudi Student Admitted to U.S. University Beheaded

Williams College to rework free speech policies after controversies

Back to Top