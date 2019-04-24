Print This

Title

Women Best Represented Among Lowest-Paid Deans

By

Colleen Flaherty
April 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

Women are well represented among deans with the lowest salaries, but they make up less than one-third of the highest-paid deans, according to CUPA-HR's 2019 Administrators in Higher Education Report, out today. Representation of racial minorities among deans varies similarly. Sixty-five percent of all associate and assistant deans have faculty status. Women continue to make up about half of all administrators. The share of racial minority administrators rose to 16 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. Performance-based incentives became more widespread this year, while fewer institutions offered deferred compensation as an executive benefit, according to CUPA-HR’s survey. Some 1,174 higher education institutions provided incumbent-level data for 50,880 administrators in 200 positions this year.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Questions the Admissions Scandals
Raise for Boards
A Wake-Up Call to Help Student Loan Borrowers
‘Religion in the University’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why We Disagree on OPMs
It Was Twenty Years Ago Today…
Engaging with Your Professional Organization
Thoughts on Warren’s Proposed Jubilee
3 Things That Can Go Wrong When Hosting a Campus Meeting
Understanding Social Facts

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

University of South Carolina criticized for presidential finalists who are all male

Elsevier agrees to first read-and-publish deal

Study: Federal loans don't drive up medical and business school tuition

MIT and 8 other universities partner on shared digital credential infrastructure

Chapman University removes posters of 'The Birth of a Nation'

Instructional teams challenge tradition by dividing teaching roles

Saudi Student Admitted to U.S. University Beheaded

Another Small New England College on the Brink

Williams College to rework free speech policies after controversies

Back to Top