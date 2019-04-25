Print This

Public Views on Admissions

Scott Jaschik
April 25, 2019
Americans have mixed views of college admissions, according to a survey released by the Higher Education Analytics Center at NORC and the AP-NORC Center. Among the findings:

  • 38 percent consider the college admission process to be fair, 36 percent say it is unfair and 25 percent say it is neither fair nor unfair.
  • Most Americans say that high school grades and test scores on the SAT or ACT should be the most important factors in admissions.
  • 11 percent said that legacy status is a legitimate factor to consider seriously in admissions.
  • Just under a third, 32 percent, said colleges should give serious consideration to athletic talent.

