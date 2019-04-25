Print This

Title

Report: Community Colleges Are Significantly Underfunded

By

Ashley A. Smith
April 25, 2019
Comments
 
 

A report released today by the Century Foundation calls for more funding for community colleges and better research to estimate the financial needs of two-year institutions.

The foundation, a nonpartisan progressive think tank, recommends that state and federal policy makers begin increasing funding for community colleges in the short term, although more research is needed to determine the precise level of funding needed. The report also recommends that legislators support researchers who are attempting to determine the adequate amount of funding for community colleges. The researchers further recommend that policy makers use that research to help inform their decisions on future funding.

The report, which includes new research by a group of more than 20 education experts, finds community colleges are deeply underfunded even as they are more likely to enroll socioeconomically disadvantaged students than four-year institutions.

​"The lower levels of spending in community colleges -- coupled with the greater needs, on average, in community college student bodies -- is important because research suggests that greater resources are connected to better outcomes for students in higher education," the report said.

The report outlines that community colleges need more financial resources to invest in full-time faculty, extra tutoring, small class sizes, intensive advising and generous financial aid to spur student success.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lessons for Colleges From K-12 Mergers
Questions the Admissions Scandals
Raise for Boards
A Wake-Up Call to Help Student Loan Borrowers

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Faculty Competencies for Innovation?
Mid-Career
Why We Disagree on OPMs
It Was Twenty Years Ago Today…
Engaging with Your Professional Organization
Thoughts on Warren’s Proposed Jubilee

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Michigan adopts new policy after controversy over students turned down for letters of recommendation

Senate Democrat adds momentum to push for accountability for all colleges

Rhode Island bid to expand free college could offer states a different path forward

Elsevier agrees to first read-and-publish deal

New presidents or provosts: Baylor Blue Mountain Iowa Luna Marymount Murray Reading Saint Martin's S

Advice for coping with the rhythms of academic life (opinion)

Advice to administrators seeking to create change at their institutions (opinion)

Academics fear global reach of new Singaporean legislation could result in censorship of internation

What colleges can learn from K-12 mergers (opinion)

Back to Top