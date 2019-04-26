Print This

Academic Minute: Economic Development Incentives

By

Doug Lederman
April 26, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week: Jia Wang, assistant professor of economics, determines if the intended benefits are real. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

