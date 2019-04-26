Print This

Japanese University Won't Hire Professors Who Smoke

Scott Jaschik
April 26, 2019
Nagasaki University has announced that it will no longer hire professors who smoke, The Asahi Shimbun reported. “Our job as a university is to nurture human resources, and we feel obliged to discourage people against smoking as some companies have begun not recruiting smokers,” said Shigeru Kono, president of the university. Some exceptions may be made for those who promise to quit.

