Latest MIT Prank: Captain America's Shield

Scott Jaschik
April 29, 2019
Pranksters at Massachusetts Institute of Technology are famous for their transformations of MIT's Great Dome. Here is the latest, featuring Captain America's shield, inspired by the new movie in the "Avengers" series.

 

