Macron Seeks to Shut Down Elite French Institution

French president Emmanuel Macron said he wants to shut down the École Nationale d’Administration, an elite college that has trained French presidents and diplomats and which has become a symbol of inequality and elitism, Reuters reported. Macron announced his plans to abolish the ENA as part of his response to months of street protests. Reuters reported that Macron's move against his own alma mater “will please those who consider the ENA an emblem of the tight-knit club that dominates political and business circles and rile others who see a cynical gesture that fails to address the cause of France’s social imbalances.”

On Twitter, Richard Haas, the president of the Council on Foreign Relations, likened the move to shutting down Harvard.