The Past of a President Accused of Harassment

By

Scott Jaschik
April 29, 2019
Bashar Hanna, president of Bloomsburg University, is facing charges that he harassed a female employee. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Hanna was forced out of two previous jobs as an administrator -- at Kutztown University and Delaware Valley University -- with confidential departure agreements. Now some involved in the search that led to Hanna's appointment at Bloomsburg in 2017 say that they didn't know about the past allegations. Hanna has denied wrongdoing in all of the cases.

