Print This

Title

House Subcommittee Approves Funding Bill With Billions in New Student Aid

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
May 1, 2019
Comments
 
 

Federal student aid programs would receive a $492 million funding increase in a bill approved Tuesday by the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies.

The bill now goes to the full appropriations committee.

The fiscal year 2020 funding bill, the first authored by House Democrats under the Trump administration, would increase the maximum Pell Grant by $150 to $6,345.

It also boosts the Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant program by $88 million, for a total of $1 billion in funding. And it provides a $304 million increase for the Federal Work-Study program, for a $1.4 billion total.

Historically black colleges and Hispanic-serving institutions would also see an additional $93 million and $26 million in dedicated funding, respectively.

The National Institutes of Health would get $2 billion in new funding over 2019 levels, for a total of $41.1 billion.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Rethinking Career and Technical Education
Showcasing Historically Black Colleges in ‘Homecoming’
Bringing the True Value of Higher Education
to the Forefront

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Return of Hope: Thinking About a Future of Higher Ed as a Public Good
Beyond Distribution Requirements
Quantum leap into the future of education
The Misuse of the Diffusion of Innovation
Grounding Deep Change
To Engage or to Disengage

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Trinity College sociologist who studies whiteness is again in trouble for his comments about race

Study of student learning outcomes

2 Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at UNC Charlotte

Stanford backs down -- for a year -- on ending support for university press

Dartmouth and University of Virginia drop Coalition application

3 More Universities Close Confucius Institutes

Virginia Tech Students Walk Out Over Sex Assault

$350K for Ex-Professor Who Defended Child Rapist

Emerging career education tracks may mask struggles of students in traditional programs

Back to Top