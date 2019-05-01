House Subcommittee Approves Funding Bill With Billions in New Student Aid

Federal student aid programs would receive a $492 million funding increase in a bill approved Tuesday by the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies.

The bill now goes to the full appropriations committee.

The fiscal year 2020 funding bill, the first authored by House Democrats under the Trump administration, would increase the maximum Pell Grant by $150 to $6,345.

It also boosts the Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant program by $88 million, for a total of $1 billion in funding. And it provides a $304 million increase for the Federal Work-Study program, for a $1.4 billion total.

Historically black colleges and Hispanic-serving institutions would also see an additional $93 million and $26 million in dedicated funding, respectively.

The National Institutes of Health would get $2 billion in new funding over 2019 levels, for a total of $41.1 billion.