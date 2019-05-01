Print This

McGraw-Hill and Cengage Plan Merger

By

Scott Jaschik
May 1, 2019
McGraw-Hill Education and Cengage plan to announce a merger today, The Wall Street Journal reported. The combined company would be the second-largest provider of textbooks and other materials for higher education in the country, behind Pearson. The deal requires regulatory approval. The combined company would be called McGraw-Hill and would be led by Michael Hansen, CEO of Cengage.

