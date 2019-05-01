Report Examines Office of Federal Student Aid

The Office of Federal Student Aid, which distributes $120 billion in student aid each year, is one of three performance-based organizations in the federal government. That structure is supposed to make FSA operate more like a private enterprise and focus on clear outcomes.

But the independence that status grants the agency can also shield FSA from accountability for performance, according to a joint report released today by the Center for American Progress and American Enterprise Institute.

The report calls on Congress to consider updates to FSA’s performance-based organization status, including added accountability and transparency. It also calls on the Education Department to develop more detailed and clearer performance agreements for the agency.