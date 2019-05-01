Print This

Title

Virginia Tech Students Walk Out Over Sex Assault

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
May 1, 2019
Comments
 
 

Students at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University participated in a walkout on Tuesday over the institution's handling of sexual assault.

A Facebook post for the event does not identify whether the walkout was organized by a specific student group. The students wrote on Facebook, “We are tired of Virginia Tech repeatedly failing to make this campus a safe space for women and all survivors. We deserve justice, peace, and to be heard.”

The walkout began at noon on Tuesday at the Drillfield, the stretch of land at the center of campus, and students marched to the university’s Title IX office. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 is the federal law protecting against sex discrimination.

Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, directed a reporter to a statement by President Tim Sands.

Sands said in his statement Tuesday that the university’s Board of Visitors recently conducted a review of student conduct policies and Title IX.

Sands's statement said in part, “No one should have to live in fear of sexual assault on a college campus. As survivors know all too well, such an experience will alter one’s life forever. For students, the trauma can significantly affect their ability to focus on learning and be an engaged member of the campus community. We must do everything in our power to end this threat and fundamentally change the aspects of our culture that promote sexual assault and downplay the severity of its impact. It will take all of us working together, including our campus community, parents, teachers, administrators, law enforcement and lawmakers, to make this happen.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Rethinking Career and Technical Education
Showcasing Historically Black Colleges in ‘Homecoming’
Bringing the True Value of Higher Education
to the Forefront

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Return of Hope: Thinking About a Future of Higher Ed as a Public Good
Beyond Distribution Requirements
Quantum leap into the future of education
The Misuse of the Diffusion of Innovation
Grounding Deep Change
To Engage or to Disengage

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Trinity College sociologist who studies whiteness is again in trouble for his comments about race

Study of student learning outcomes

2 Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at UNC Charlotte

Stanford backs down -- for a year -- on ending support for university press

Dartmouth and University of Virginia drop Coalition application

Are Today’s College Students More Psychologically Fragile Than in the Past? | Higher Ed Gamma

McGraw Hill and Cengage Plan Merger

Emerging career education tracks may mask struggles of students in traditional programs

Virginia Tech Students Walk Out Over Sex Assault

Back to Top