2 Killed at UNC Charlotte Were Students

Scott Jaschik
May 2, 2019
The University of North Carolina at Charlotte announced Wednesday that the two people killed in Tuesday's on-campus shooting were students, Riley Howell, 21, and Ellis Parlier, 19. Howell was trying to save other students when he was killed. The university's faculty has approved the awarding of degrees in memoriam to the two. The four injured were also students. A former student is charged in the murders and attempted murders.

An article in The New York Times details Howell's heroism, how he charged the gunman and held him down, preventing more deaths even as he lost his own life.

Below, students and other gather to mourn those who died.

