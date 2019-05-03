Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Carbon Tax

By

Doug Lederman
May 3, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Gilbert Metcalf, professor of citizenship and public service at Tufts University, examines why a carbon tax could help the economy and how it could come about. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Counterproductive Thinking
Service With a Smell
Our Unsung and Life-Changing Colleagues

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Adjuncts and Freelancers: Reading Signs of Eventual Destruction
Friday Fragments
On Reading 'The Lost Gutenberg' and Giving Up Paper Books
Disabled in Graduate School: History and Progress
Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?
Just This Week

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Former dean says he was made to be scapegoat in rankings scandal at Temple

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Cengage and McGraw-Hill merge

North Carolina press seeks sustainable open-access model for monographs

Poll: Support for free college among young people

'Prolonged Institutional Failure' at Harvard

Chasten Buttigieg Was Once a Homeless Student

3 More Universities Close Confucius Institutes

Review of Melissa Gregg, 'Counterproductive: Time Management in the Knowledge Economy'

Back to Top