Amid Criticism, President Quits at Saint Paul

By

Scott Jaschik
May 3, 2019
Two weeks after faculty members staged a protest against Rassoul Dastmozd's presidency at Saint Paul College, he announced that he will step down next month, The Star Tribune reported. He did not say why but an accrediting team recently found that his leadership style was "grounded in fear and intimidation." Saint Paul is a community college in Minnesota.

