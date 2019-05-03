Divided Colorado Board Names President

The Board of Regents of the University of Colorado system on Thursday named Mark Kennedy the institution's president -- but just barely. The board's narrow margin -- 5 to 4 in Kennedy's favor -- is highly unusual in appointments such as this. Kennedy's selection as sole finalist last month drew sharp criticism from Coloradans who objected to some of the positions he took on gay rights issues while a Republican congressman from Minnesota. Colorado's governor subsequently suggested that the board should instead choose a leader who could "unite" its members.

The board voted along party lines, with its five Republicans supporting and four Democrats opposing.

In announcing the board's vote and Kennedy's selection Thursday, the regents' chair, Sue Sharkey, emphasized his "forward-facing vision for the university and his recognition that higher education needs to adapt if it is going to meet the needs of our citizens."