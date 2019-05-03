Print This

Students Seek Professor's Ouster Over Harassment

By

Colleen Flaherty
May 3, 2019
Comments
 
 

Students at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell want it to take further action against Oliver Ibe, a professor of engineering who was recently demoted from associate dean over harassment allegations. About a dozen students gathered on campus this week, holding signs saying, "Fire Oliver Ibe.” Related student and faculty and staff petitions urge Ibe’s suspension and a new review of the case. Another Lowell employee accused Ibe of touching and harassing her, and said she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress due to his unwanted advances, according to the Lowell Sun.

Lowell determined that Ibe violated its university's sexual misconduct policies and settled with the employee for $75,000. "This closed the case and it cannot be re-adjudicated based on the same set of facts," Christine Gillette, a spokesperson Lowell, said in a statement. A complaint was filed with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, but it was dismissed last year after a mutual agreement by both the university and the complainant, she said. The Sun reported that Ibe has previously faced similar allegations. Ibe did not immediatley respond to a request for comment.

