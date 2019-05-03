SUNY Buffalo Faces Questions About Donor

A federal jury on Thursday found several executives of Insys, an opioid company, guilty of racketeering in promoting their drugs. While the case is viewed as significant in terms of legal action against drug company leaders, the convictions also have an impact on the University at Buffalo of the State University of New York. One of those convicted was John Kapoor, the company's founder and a major donor to SUNY Buffalo, his alma mater. Many colleges have buildings named for wealthy donors, but this case is attracting more attention because the building in which the pharmacy school is located (at right) is named for Kapoor and his late wife -- and Kapoor's conviction focuses on drugs.

The university released this statement about the conviction: "The university is aware of Dr. Kapoor’s conviction in federal court today. The leadership of UB is currently reviewing and discussing the impact under UB and SUNY policies pertaining to university namings. The university recognizes the seriousness of this matter and is giving it very careful consideration. The illegal and unethical activities brought to light during the trial are in stark contrast to UB’s core values and our mission to improve lives, strengthen communities and positively change the world."

The statement included this information about the SUNY policies for changing the name of a building: "UB policy allows for modification of a naming if a future action or event occurs that will cause irreparable injury to the university’s image, reputation or ability to pursue its mission or if the donor does not fulfill his/her gift commitment at the completion of the agreed-upon payment period. Under this policy, the 'unnaming' of a building follows the same process used for a naming: recommendation by UB’s vice president for university advancement, followed by presidential and UB Council approval, followed by review and approval by the SUNY chancellor and a final decision by the SUNY Board of Trustees."